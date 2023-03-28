Lloyd Edward "LE" Winslow, Jr.

Lloyd Edward Winslow, Jr,. (“LE”), age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died surrounded by family Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 22, 1931 to the late Lloyd Edward Winslow and Mattie Jane Winslow. He was married to Edith Winslow for 69 years. LE was a life-long farmer, and loved caring for his herd of cattle, and riding around checking the fields and crops. He loved his family dearly, as well as his life as a farmer. He took pride in being awarded Farm Family of the Year, as a 6th Generation Farm Family. His family takes comfort in knowing that he is now riding the fields in Heaven, and checking crops with his beloved dogs, Blue and Roxy. LE was a Charter Board Member of the South Mills Water Association, and a Charter Member of the Pasquotank-Newland Volunteer Fire Department. LE is survived by his brothers, Virgil Winslow (Ruth), John Winslow (Ann); sister Becky (Melvin); sons, Ed Winslow (Lisa) of Elizabeth City and Dale Winslow of Belvidere; daughter, Daphne Winslow of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Cindy Winslow (Lance), Matthew Winslow (Marquita), Leigh Winslow (Emily), Justin Winslow (Jackie), Haley Winslow, Ashley Stocks (Dustin) and Sara Winslow; great-grandchildren, Reilly, Tyler, Delaney, Hudson, Jameson, Jackson, Ellison, Grace, Rebekah and Emma Leigh. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Stuart Winslow. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to his caregivers, Debbie, Doreen, Brenda and Tanya. A funeral service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ken Littleton officiated. The family received friends and relatives for a visitation immediately following the service and at all other times at the residence. LE’s service will be live streamed. Visit his obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Winslow Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
