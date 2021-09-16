Lloyd Oliver Knowles, Sr., 68 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Officiating. Interment will follow on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the West Lawn Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Masks are required. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Faye Knowles of the home; children, Monica Cole (Ralph) of Elizabeth City, NC, Antonio Knowles of Atlanta, GA, Lloyd Knowles, Jr., Latrish Knowles, Brandon Knowles and Felicia Melton all of Elizabeth City, NC and Jynelle Crutch of Raleigh, NC; four grand-children, Xavier Williams, Allayah Knowles, Zaria Williams and Jamari Melton; one great granddaughter, Layla Rose-Williams; siblings, Leon Knowles, Natasha Potter, Yolanda Knowles, Connie Blackshear and Thaddeus Knowles all of West Palm Beach, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.
