Lloyd Taylor McCoy

Lloyd Taylor McCoy died peacefully on August 26, 2023 in Elizabeth City, NC at the age of 88. He was born on November 8, 1934, the second oldest of Jimmy and Adeline McCoy. He was born, raised, and lived most of his life in the same house on Old Swamp Road. Lloyd is preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Catherine W. McCoy, and his only sibling, Geraldine Onley. Lloyd was retired from Ford Motor Company but was a farmer at heart. He honorably served in the United States Air Force prior to his employment with Ford Motor Company. He helped establish and served as President of the South Mills Water Association for approximately forty years. Lloyd was a life-long member of McBride Church, a member of the South Mills Ruritan Club, and a member of the South Mills Masonic Lodge. One of his greatest contributions was helping mold young men when he was a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 520. Lloyd is survived by his sons, Steven T. McCoy, and wife Mary, of Newport News, VA, and Jeffrey J. McCoy, and wife Paulette, of South Mills, NC. He leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A funeral was held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Reverend Frank Thigpen officiating. Burial took place at New Hollywood Cemetery. Lloyd’s service was live streamed. Visit his obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McBride Church, P.O. Box 311, South Mills, NC 27976, or Alzheimer's Association, Attn: Donor Services, 225 N. Michigan Ave 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the McCoy family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

  

