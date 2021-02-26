Lois C. Hobbs

Lois Virginia Chappell Hobbs, of Hobbsville Road, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Gates House Assisted Living, Gatesville. Mrs. Hobbs was born in Chowan County on February 1, 1929, and was the daughter of the late John Ervin and Rehem Dail Chappell. A homemaker, in earlier years she worked as a Surgical Tech at the US Marine Corps Base in Edenton. She was a member of Hobbsville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin “Tooter” Hobbs; and by a sister, Lessie Benton Hobbs. Surviving are one daughter, Colleen H. Taylor (husband, Ronald); a son, J.A. “Al” Hobbs (wife, Joyce), all of Hobbsville; four sisters, Lillie Rae Askew, Bertha Gay Talbert, Janice Wood, and Paige Stallings; three brothers, Wilmer “Red” Chappell, John Wesley Chappell, and J.H. Chappell; five grandchildren, Dawn Miller (husband, Bryan), Tonya Parks (husband, Jonathan), Chad Hobbs (wife, Jennifer), Ron Taylor (wife, Amanda) and Matthew Hobbs (wife, Whitney); and seven great-grandchildren, Emma and Hunter Taylor, Sadie and Ellie Parks, and Colton, Dylan, and Mya Hobbs. A private family service will be held in Hobbsville Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Tim Dannelly. Burial will be next to her husband in the church cemetery. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation will be held, however friends may visit the family at Colleen and Ronald’s home, 557 Hobbsville Road, and may also pay their respects to Mrs. Hobbs at Miller Funeral Home on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hobbsville Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund, in care of Anne Hollowell, PO Box 221, Sunbury, NC 27979. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.