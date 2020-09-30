Lois Crank

Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK...SOUTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS...CURRITUCK...AND SOUTHEASTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE SOUTHERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 1202 AM EDT, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTH OF SOUTH MILLS TO CHAPANOKE TO NEAR SNUG HARBOR. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... ELIZABETH CITY AND NIXONTON AROUND 1210 AM EDT. ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY AND NORTHWEST AROUND 1220 AM EDT. CAMDEN, WEEKSVILLE AND MOYOCK AROUND 1225 AM EDT. WHITEHALL SHORES AROUND 1230 AM EDT. SHILOH AND INDIANTOWN AROUND 1235 AM EDT. CURRITUCK AND OLD TRAP AROUND 1240 AM EDT. KNOTTS ISLAND AROUND 1250 AM EDT. GRANDY AROUND 100 AM EDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SHOWERS INCLUDE POPLAR BRANCH, PIERCEVILLE, SPOT, SAINT JOHNS, PARKVILLE, JACOCKS, LIGHT NIXON FORK, SPENCES CORNER, GOOSE CREEK AND TAYLORS BEACH. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, AND A BRIEF SPIN UP TORNADO WILL BE POSSIBLE SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.