Lois Crank

Lois Marie Sawyer Crank
ELIZABETH CITY - Lois Marie Sawyer Crank, 87, of 111 Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 27, 1933 in Camden to the late Frank Shelton Sawyer, Sr. and Mary Whitehurst Sawyer and was the widow of Vernon Crank, Sr. She was a member of McBride United Methodist Church and the owner and operator of an agriculture farm.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Crank Chambers of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Frank Milton Crank, Sr. of South Mills, NC; a granddaughter, Caroline C. Cullens (Jordan) and their daughter Madison of Raleigh, NC; and a grandson, Frank M. Crank Jr. and wife Stephanie and their children, Sophie, Sadie, and Sawyer of South Mills, NC. She was pre-deceased by a son, Vernon Crank, Jr; and a brother, Frank Shelton Sawyer, Jr.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. David Crumpler officiating. Memorial donations may be made to McBride United Methodist Church, 228 Old Swamp Road, South Mills, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Crank family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.