Lois E. Baccus

HERTFORD - "A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches." Proverbs 22:1 Heaven welcomed another saint on January 21, 2023 when Lois E. Turner Baccus, 83, of Hertford, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was the widow of Gilbert Wray Baccus, Sr. with whom she shared sixty-one wonderful years. She was born in Belvidere, NC on August 23, 1939.

