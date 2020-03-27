Lois Forbes

Lois Elaine Kight Forbes
SHAWBORO - Lois Elaine Kight Forbes, age 81, of Indiantown Rd., Shawboro, NC died March 26, 2020 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Currituck, NC on October 22, 1938 to the late Henry Forbes Kight, Jr. and Irene Gregory Kight, she was the wife of Joseph Hernandez Forbes, Sr. She was a member of Coinjock Baptist Church where she was very active and filled many roles for her church. Mrs. Forbes worked at Eurpac Services before retiring.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Joseph H. Forbes, Jr. (Belinda) of Elizabeth City, NC; grandchildren, Alex Perry (Michelle), Marcus Perry (Jane), and Marcie Jacobs (Greg); seven great grandchildren, Riley, Sammy, Courtney, Addison, Jeremy, Perry, and Sophia; and a brother in law, James Lantz of Shawboro, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Kight Lantz.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Gregory Family Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Frank Thigpen. A visitation will be held on Saturday evening, March 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Forbes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.