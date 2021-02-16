Lois Olah Cook, 68, of Chesapeake, passed away on February 11, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Hospital due to complications from metastasized breast cancer. Born in Norfolk, Va. She was the daughter of the late Mike and Myrtle C. Olah. She was also predeceased by her sister M. Jackie Newman and brother Edward W. Olah. Lois was the youngest of seven children. Lois grew up on the Olah/Cahoon Farm on Johnstown Road and went to Great Bridge High School where she graduated in 1971. She was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church. She and her husband Willie hosted many New Year’s Day and Easter pig pickings for all family and friends to be together. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She dedicated her time to them to make sure they were happy. Lois was the most caring person that you could ever meet. She always put others above herself. She enjoyed passing down family traditions such as making dios bread (a Hungarian tradition) amongst other traditions. People gravitated to her personality. She was kind, thoughtful, and humorous. She could also be very blunt at times, which kept everyone in line, but in a good witty way. She definitely left a great impression with everyone she met and left an everlasting mark on this world. Lois is survived by her husband of 50 years, Willie K. Cook; her daughter, Tracy Cook Stumm and husband Keith; sons Travis Cook, Jonathan Cook and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Michael Stumm, Lisa Stumm and Dylan Cook; a great-grandchild, Brooklyn Stumm; her brothers Mike Olah III and Ernie D. Olah; sisters Janice O. Harris and Barbara O. Carraway, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by her friends and family as well as her best friend, Barbara Clary. A viewing will be held from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends are also invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com Cards and condolences may also be sent to the family of Lois Cook, 103 Carol Circle, Moyock, NC 27958.