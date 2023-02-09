Lois Olds

Lois Jean Mansfield Olds

CAMDEN - Lois Jean Mansfield Olds of Burnt Mills, age 91, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born to Richard Mathias and Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sawyer Mansfield on September 29, 1931, she was the last surviving child of four sisters and two brothers.

