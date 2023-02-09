CAMDEN - Lois Jean Mansfield Olds of Burnt Mills, age 91, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born to Richard Mathias and Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sawyer Mansfield on September 29, 1931, she was the last surviving child of four sisters and two brothers.
Lois Jean was a member of Geneva Baptist Church. Her great joys in life were being with her grandchildren and family on Sunday afternoons after church, playing the piano at Geneva Baptist for 76 years where she served as the youth and adult choir director. In her early 50's she found her talent for painting and enjoyed much of the past 40 years creating beautiful works of art. Lois Jean also loved her mountain house, the "Olds Nest" she and Howard built almost 40 years ago in the Smoky Mountains.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Howard W. Olds, Sr. and 3 children, Howard W Olds, Jr. and his wife Jerrileigh, Debra Jean Olds, and Cheryl Forehand and her husband Robin Forehand; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Nathan West.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Geneva Baptist Church with the Rev. Boyce Porter officiating. A private family entombment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Geneva Baptist Church, 806 NC Highway 343 North, Camden, NC 27921.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Olds family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.co
