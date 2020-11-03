Lois McCarty Spruill
EDENTON - Lois Catherine McCarty Spruill, 80, of Edenton, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Spruill was born in Portsmouth, VA on December 14, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Constantine Ambrose McCarty, Sr. and Thelma Owens McCarty.
Retired from the Exchange Office at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, she was a Catholic by faith and had most recently attended Bandon Chapel in Edenton. Other community involvement included her service as a volunteer with both the Clothes Closet and Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Rocky Cooke, and by a brother, Constantine A. McCarty, Jr. and his wife, Helen.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Ivan Linwood Spruill, Sr.; four children, Ivan L. Spruill, Jr. and wife, Susan, of Smithfield, Catherine M. Melton and Paula A. Cooke, both of Edenton, and Joseph P. Spruill and wife, Connie, of Zebulon; a brother, Joseph McCarty and wife, Loretta, of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Nixon Family Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor John Bonk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Heart Association.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .