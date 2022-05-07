Lola Harrison

SHILOH - Lola Mae Beckham Harrison, age 94, of Shiloh, NC died on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Born in Cedar Key, FL on August 7, 1927 to the late Lang Middleton Beckham and Bettie Forbes Beckham, she was the widow of James Edward Harrison.
She is survived by her two sons, James M. Harrison (Hazel) of Shiloh, NC and Elbert R. Harrison Sr., (Claudia) of Shawboro, NC; a sister, Vivian B. Williamson of Camden, NC; six grandchildren, Elbert Harrison Jr., James M. Harrison Jr., Glenn E. Harrison, Joseph B. Harrison, N. Paul Ferracci III, and Timothy L. Ferracci; twenty-six great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jon Mason officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Harrison family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Harrison or to send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
