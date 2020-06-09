Lonnie Davis, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Lonnie Davis, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 1:00 pm.
Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories: mother Artencie Marie Woodhouse; sisters, Patricia Davis Williams (Joseph) and Shirley Davis Freshwater (Robert); aunts, Charlotte Burton and Maryland Gibson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
