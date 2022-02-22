LoraAnn Etheridge Barclift

ELIZABETH CITY - Our beloved, LoraAnn Vanessa Etheridge Barclift, 60 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life peacefully on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Kermit E. White Graduate Center, Elizabeth City, NC with Bishop Mac Freshwater, Officiating. She will then rest in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Wayne Barclift, of the home; two children, Austin Wayne Barclift of Raleigh, NC and Candace Mariah Barclift of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Judge Eula Etheridge Reid (Melvin) of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, Hercules Etheridge (Quandetta) of Portsmouth, VA and Michael Etheridge (Pamela) of Camden, NC; mother-in-law, Rubell Barclift of Elizabeth City, NC; brother and sister-in-laws, William Barclift (JoAnn) of Hertford, NC; Sheila Spence (Ronald) of Elizabeth City, NC and Rev. Dr. Michael Barclift (Kimberly) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
