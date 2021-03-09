Lorenzo Dance, 65 died on Friday March 5, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Celebration of Life will be Thursday March 11, 2021 at noon, at Holy Trinity Community Church. Viewing will be held 5-7pm Wednesday March 10 at Stallings Funeral Home. He is survived by his mother Ella Bowe Thornton, loving wife of forty-four years Alice Mallory Dance, three daughter Lorita Dance Spencer (Rashawn) Kammidy Dance, and Pracious Dance all of Elizabeth City, NC.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.