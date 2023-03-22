Lori Jean Wilson

Lori Wilson, age 52, of Hertford, NC, died on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Duke University Medical Center. Born in Aulander, NC on March 13, 1971, to the late Clifton “Buster” Earl Jenkins and Martha Jean Medlin, she was the wife of Keith Wilson. Lori was a loving mother and wife. She was a devoted nurse for many years and loved all her “ladybugs”, which was her name for her patients. In addition to her spouse, she is survived by a daughter, Kristen Allyse Wilson; son, Joshua Michael Wilson; brother, Shea Jenkins; uncle, Jesse “Buck” Jenkins; mother-in-law, Erlean Wilson; sister-in-law, Stephanie Wise (Lonnie); brother-in-law, Jeffrey Wilson; nieces, Colleen Wise and Samantha Wilson; nephew, C. J. Wilson (Nikki); great niece, Bella Wilson; great nephew, David Wilson; and her two cats, Allie and Gizmo. A funeral will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Dan Lynam officiating. A private family burial will follow at Wilson Ivey Cemetery, Hertford. The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Wilson Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
