Lorraine Lambaiso Heath, 67, lost her 30 year battle with an illness no one understood. A funeral mass will be said for her on Friday, June 25, at 11:00, at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Elizabeth City, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the mental health charity of your choice.
