Lorretta Wilson Phillips, 67, of Pooler, GA, departed from this earthly life on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willa Mae and Benjamin Wilson of Hertford N.C., one brother, Benjamin Wilson Jr. of Belvedere N.C., and her youngest daughter, Pamela Mallory of Raleigh N.C. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her oldest daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Michaele Neal of Pooler, Ga. Three grandchildren; Naki Neal of Hinesville Ga, Nakyla Neal and Karlee Patrick of Pooler Ga. Three great-grandchildren; Londynn Neal, Ki’jai Neal of Savannah Ga and Alivia Neal of Hinesville, Ga. Two bonus grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She also leaves five brothers; Herbert Wilson (Dolly), Melvin Wilson (Clara) of Hertford NC., Kenneth Wilson (Nancy) of Elizabeth City N.C., Ernest Wilson (Audrey) of Camden S.C., and Dannie Wilson (Elisa) of Macon Ga. Five sisters; Vergener Butts (Martin) of Norfolk, VA, Thelma Wilson, Tina Wilson, Margaret Wilson, and Tama (Gary) Spellman of Hertford, N.C., a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted with dignity, compassion and care to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
