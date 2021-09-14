Lottie Faulk Midyette, age 91, formerly of Camden, NC left this world to be home with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Castle Hayne, NC. Born in Kansas City, MO on February 25, 1930 to the late David C. Faulk and Mildred Stewart Faulk Rhoades, she was the widow of John Thomas Midyette. She was a homemaker and worked formerly at Winslow Nursing Home and also later as a caregiver for two dear friends. Lottie attended Camden Church of Christ. She is survived by five children, Gail Adams Sexton, Vicki Adams Probes and husband Robert, Carol Midyette Givens and husband Robert, John Wright Midyette and Bessie Midyette Hearn; a sister, Joy F. Knight; six grandchildren, Judy Green, Mitzi Hickman, Orlan Givens, Millan Hearn, Charlie Hearn, and Jerrod Midyette; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and her nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Michael Duffer officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Midyette. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
