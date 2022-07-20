Lou Ellen Creech

Lou Ellen Crowder Creech, 78, of 108 Pike Dive, died Friday, July 15, 2022 in her home. Mrs. Creech was born in Greenville, SC on September 25, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Marcus Gordon Crowder and Eva Frances King Crowder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Hawkins Creech; a sister, Ruby Crowder Taylor; and by two brothers, James Henry Crowder and Ronald Eugene Crowder. Retired from General Electric, she was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and a member of Faith Baptist Church. Her church was very important to her, and she dearly loved her church family and her preacher, Pastor Bryan Pease. Surviving is her step-daughter, Darlene Creech Vaughn of White Bluff, TN; a step-son, Marshall Norwood Creech (Brenda) of Nassau, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A time of viewing and visitation with the family will be Monday, July 25, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Faith Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Bryan Pease will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 113 Foxboro Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
