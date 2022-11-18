Louis E. Sawyer

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters. He is survived by a son, Donny Sawyer and wife Susan of Moyock, NC; a sister, Minnie Arnold of Camden, NC; a brother, Vincent Sawyer and wife Lou of Elizabeth City, NC; and two granddaughters, Debby Aydlett and husband Chris of Wilmington, NC and Michelle Sawyer and Tyler McNair of Elizabeth City, NC. The family would like to give a special thanks to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, as well as Lilly Lindsey and Suella Smith for their loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Sawyer over the years. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Moyock Cemetery with the Rev. Garland Akers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Funeral Home and at other times at Donny and Susan’s home. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sawyer family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
