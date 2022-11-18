Louis E. Sawyer

Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters. He is survived by a son, Donny Sawyer and wife Susan of Moyock, NC; a sister, Minnie Arnold of Camden, NC; a brother, Vincent Sawyer and wife Lou of Elizabeth City, NC; and two granddaughters, Debby Aydlett and husband Chris of Wilmington, NC and Michelle Sawyer and Tyler McNair of Elizabeth City, NC. The family would like to give a special thanks to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, as well as Lilly Lindsey and Suella Smith for their loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Sawyer over the years. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Moyock Cemetery with the Rev. Garland Akers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Funeral Home and at other times at Donny and Susan’s home. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sawyer family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.