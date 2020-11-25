Louis Martin

Louis J. Martin
HERTFORD - Louis Jude "Lou" Martin, 92, of 104 Virginia Court, Albemarle Plantation, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Martin was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on September 7, 1928, and was the son of the late Frank B. and Jeannette Elizabeth Zeller Martin.
Mr. Martin attended West Virginia University as a Pre-Med student until he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He served as a Surgeon's Instrument Assistant at Camp Pickett in Blackstone, VA, and after his discharge from service, he attended Georgetown University. After moving to Arlington, VA and subsequently, Vienna, VA, he began working for the government as a Computer Systems Analyst. Later, Lou began working in real estate and established L.J. Martin & Associates, a real estate appraisal company.
A former member of the Hertford Rotary Club, he also enjoyed times shared in the Falls Church, Virginia Post #130 of The American Legion, Post #1652 of The Catholic War Veterans of the USA, and the Perquimans Art League. Accomplished in the art of glasswork, he shared his talents in that craft at many venues. A generous and giving man, he loved Ragtime music and was passionate about partying with friends on the water.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis and Joseph Martin; and by a son-in-law, Paul Porter.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Nancy Davis Martin; his children, Annette Porter, Cherie Mullins (Ellery), Stephen Martin, Suzanne Vantine (Scot), David Martin (JeriAnn), and Jeannette Hennett (Keith); eleven grandsons, one granddaughter, and two great-grandchildren.
With concerns due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family is planning a gathering at a safer time to celebrate his life with his many friends. Those arrangements will be announced when complete.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Open Door Food Pantry, P.O. Box 721, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.