Louis Twiford

Louis Brason Twiford
ELIZABETH CITY - Louis Brason Twiford went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 1, 2021 from his residence. November 1st is All Saints Day. On this day the church recognizes all of those that have attained heaven and we are so very thankful to know that is where Louis is now and is no longer suffering. He was born December 10, 1938 to Mother Nancy Hughes Twiford and Father Lycurgus Milton Twiford.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Lycurgus Milton Twiford Jr.
He leaves behind his very devoted wife of sixty-one years, Margaret Ann Russell Twiford. He had one son, Louis Brason Twiford Jr. and wife Gail, living in Kitty Hawk. He also had a daughter, Tracy Twiford Lawrence and husband Rodney living in Pasquotank County. He also leaves behind seven wonderful grandchildren of whom he was so very proud: Laura Twiford Carlos and husband Mark, Puerto Rico; Kayla Twiford Garcia and husband Eric, Newport News, VA.; Kody Twiford, Air Force, Minot, North Dakota; Jake Twiford, Raleigh, NC; Olivia Lawrence Carlson, husband Kyle, Chesapeake VA; Alden Lawrence, Raleigh, NC; Dustin Lawrence and wife Breanna, Elizabeth City, NC; and two great grandchildren, Danielle Garcia and Riley Carlson.
Louis graduated in 1957 from Elizabeth City High School and then graduated from Campbell University in 1959 and graduated from N. C. State in 1962. He farmed in Pasquotank County, raised quail, raised cattle, and led his children to participate in 4-H Livestock Shows.
Louis loved his community and loved staying active, especially by being involved in many ways to serve others. He was always looking for ways to help. He and his wife led Children's Ministry, Youth Ministry, and Puppet Teams in their younger years; and then Senior Center Bell Choir, National Day of Prayer Events, and Nixonton Community Watch Group.
A Celebration of Life Service for Louis will be held at Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, on Sunday November 7, 2021 at 3:00p.m. There will be visitation with the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles S. "Buddy" Reber Scholarship Fund in C/O Margaret Twiford, 1365 Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Twiford. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.