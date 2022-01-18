Louise Brown

Louise Taylor Brown
ELIZABETH CITY - Louise Taylor Brown, age 100, of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at her residence. Born in Currituck County November 16, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Taylor and the late Mary Lambeth Taylor and was the widow of William B. "Buck" Brown.
Louise spent part of her life with "Buck" in California but they returned to Weeksville to own and operate Brown's Apple Orchard. Additionally she thoroughly enjoyed the Pasquotank County Farmer's Market where she made many wonderful friends. They were members of Newbegun United Methodist Church where she was one of the oldest members. She was known for her participation in the church's annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale and spent much time in her yard which she enjoyed.
Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Louise and Larry Zawacki; her sister-in-law, Lydia G. Taylor all of Elizabeth City; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by "Buck" Brown, her husband of fifty-seven years; her infant sister, Julia Fetna Taylor; and her brother, Thomas Lambeth Taylor.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at New Hollywood Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Casey Estler. The family will receive visitors from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Newbegun United Methodist Church, 2119 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Brown. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Brown, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.