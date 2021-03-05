Louise Currin Todd, 98, of Hertford, NC, died peacefully Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Born in Harrellsville on March 9, 1922, she was the wife of Clifton Todd who preceded her in death. Louise enjoyed crocheting, sewing and gardening, and her fried chicken and potato salad were legendary. She and her husband were longtime residents of Snug Harbor and members of Snug Harbor Community Church. Surviving are her son, Richard and his wife, Hilary, as well as her adored grandchildren, Mark, Matthew and Heather Todd, and great-grandchildren, Riley, Zoe, Annabel and Phoebe. A graveside service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Her longtime pastor, the Rev. Stanley Nixon will officiate. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service on Monday. The family is very grateful for the loving and excellent care from the staff at Province Place of Maryview, Portsmouth, VA, and also Bon Secours Hospice for their support. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Southeast Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.