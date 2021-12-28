Louise Dail

Louise Jordan Dail
HERTFORD - Louise Jordan Dail, 89, of 164 Great Hope Church Road, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family.
Mrs. Dail was born in Chowan County on February 11, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Ollie Norman Jordan and Easter Mae Goodwin Jordan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Thomas "Sonny Boy" Dail; sisters, Beulah Goodwin, Hazel Davis, Sarah Elizabeth Jordan, Lillian Rhodes, Margaret "Lois" Jordan, Ruth Longacre, and an infant sister; and by brothers, Cary, Hubert, Wilber, Jesse Melvin, and Bobby Jordan.
A retired clerk from both Gregory's Five & Dime and Darden's Department Store where she had worked for many years, she had also co-owned and operated Ballahack Cards and Crafts with her daughter Sheila. A member of Great Hope Baptist Church, other membership enjoyed included with the NC Genealogical Society.
Surviving are her five children, Ken Dail of Hertford, Steve Dail (wife, Barbara) of Ada, OK, Sheila Harrell (husband, Douglas), Denise Peckham (husband, Chris), and Evelyn McDonald (husband, Kip), all of Hertford; three siblings, Doris McGue of Hatfield, PA, James "Teny" Jordan of Edenton, and Sue Rogiano of Lynn Haven, FL; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, Keith, Elisabeth, Cecily, Scarlett, Lee, and Tim; 10 great-grandchildren along with two soon to be born; and two great-great-granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. John Keeter. A private burial will follow in the Jordan Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at the residence.
