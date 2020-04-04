Louise Pietrantonio
SHAWBORO - Louise Pietrantonio, age 70, of Shawboro, NC died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born in New York on August 7, 1949 to the late Frank J. George and Virginia Creasy George and was the wife of the late John Pietrantonio. She was a computer scientist with the federal civil service where she worked with the US Navy Space and Warfare Systems Command. She was a member of the Master Gardners with the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by four children, Dawn Allen of Palmyra, NY, Timothy Pietrantonio (Nicole Niemann) of Charlotte, NC, Charles McCardle (Laurie), and Jason McCardle (Jamie) all of Shawboro, NC; grandchildren, Jerrica Allen of Black Lake, NY, Shannon Allen of Rochester, NY, Katelyn Gilbert of Rochester, NY, Krysten Pietrantonio of Spencerport, NY, Michael McCardle of Shawboro, NC; great grandchild, Aidan Harris of Spencerport, NY; nephew, Reinhardt Stockmeister of Rochester, NY; and siblings, Diane Stockmeister of Rochester, NY and Warren George of Rock Hill, SC.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Pietrantonio family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.