Louise Staples

Louise Warren Staples
ELIZABETH CITY - Louise Warren Staples passed away on October 18, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in 1926 and grew up in Elizabeth City, and then lived in Shawboro, NC with her husband, C.S. Staples, Jr., who predeceased her in 1993.
She is survived by her three children, Shirley Staples of Brooklyn, NY, Curtis Staples of Norfolk, VA, and Carl Staples of Shawboro; their respective partners, Donald, Lorelle, and Lark; and by her very beloved grandchildren, Curtis, Christopher, Chatoney, Sophie, Zach, Simon, and Shannon. She was predeceased by her dear sisters, Lois Brinson, Blanche Mercer, and Terry Ann Jackson.
Due to Covid, a private family graveside service is being held, but Shirley, Curtis, and Carl would like to thank their extended family, their mom's friends including among others her neighbors, bridge partners, and Red Hatters, and her caregivers Stephanie Wise and Joyce Williams, all of whom gave their mom wonderful friendship and support during her life. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution in her memory could contribute to the Albemarle School, 1210 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Staples family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.