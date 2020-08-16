Louise Twine

Louise Dickens Twine
TYNER - Louise Chappell Dickens Twine, 87, of Happy Home Road, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
Mrs. Twine was born in Chowan County on March 25, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Freeland and Alpine Dail Chappell. Formerly employed with Don Juan Manufacturing in Hertford, and later as an in-home caregiver to the elderly, she was a member of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church, its Ladies Auxiliary, and the Passie Circle (named for longtime member Pastoria Byrum).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Hathaway Dickens and Billy Twine; and her brother, Louis Chappell.
Surviving are three sons, Billy Joe Dickens and fiance, Michelle, and Lynn Martin Dickens and wife, Gladys, all of Edenton, and Dennis Dean Dickens and wife, Belinda, of Tyner; two sisters, Ramona Jones of Tyner and Leitha Dilday of Hertford; three grandchildren, Tanya Mariano and fiance, Don Seal, Sandy Hollowell and husband, Ryan, and Nicole Woodley and husband, Lee; and three great-grandchildren, Leah, Jackson, and William Woodley.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Outdoors Tabernacle of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be conducted by Pastors Walter Byrum and Derek Jones. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Seating is available, or for those who wish to do so, you may bring an outdoors lawn chair. The family will greet friends immediately following the service, or all other times at Billy Joe's home, 553 Happy Home Road, Tyner.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.