Louise W. Lamb

Vesta Louise Williamson Lamb, age 77, of Hertford, NC died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. Born in Crawford Township, NC on April 26, 1943 to the late William and Vesta Graham Williamson, she was the widow of James E. Lamb. She was a beloved cafeteria worker until her retirement. A longtime active member of Parkville Holiness Church, her gift was praying and ministering to people. She loved to sing, especially at local nursing homes. Louise also enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her friend. She is survived by two daughters, Pam Lamb Lilly (Frank) of Elizabeth City, NC and Kelly Lamb Belangia (Herman) of Hertford, NC; a sister, Irene Rogerson (Ray); a brother, Ralph Williamson (Debbie); a sister-in-law, Margie Williamson; four grandchildren, Frank Lilly, III (Hunter), Morgan Lilly, Lyndsey Lilly, and Dylan Belangia; one great-grandchild, Jayce Wyatt Lilly; and a very special friend, Fred Roberts. She was predeceased by her siblings, Betty Lowry, Barbara Jean Fowler, Frances Arnold, Mary Williamson Overman, and Billy Williamson. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Stuart Meads officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Lamb family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.