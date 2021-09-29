Lourenda G. Godfrey

Lourenda “Lou” Godley Godfrey, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Lou was born in New Bern, NC on July 6, 1947 to the late Robert Leonwood Godley, Sr. and Irma Jackson Godley. She was the wife of Gary Lee Godfrey. She graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1965. Lou was a Legal Assistant for the Twiford Law Office in Moyock, NC and a member of Towne South Church of Christ. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, John David Raper, Sr. of Durham, NC and Christopher Lee Godfrey (Lisa) of Dalzell, SC; seven grandchildren, J. D., Timothy, Elizabeth, Katheryn, Richard, Jade, and Parker; numerous great-grandchildren; and her dear friends, Michael and Patricia Baker, Sarah Baker, Bonnie and Eddie O’Neal. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Laverne G. Swerbenski, and a brother, Robert Leonwood Godley, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Towne South Church of Christ. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Godfrey. Memorial donations may be made to Towne South Church of Christ Building Fund, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.