Louretha (Lou) Knight
ELIZABETH CITY - Louretha (Lou) Knight, age 87 of Dewitt, AR passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16th 2019 after fighting a valiant battle with cancer.
She was born July 16, 1932 in Dunn, North Carolina to Harvey and Clyda Wooten. Lou regaled family and friends with stories from her youth: picking cotton with her mother, riding in a Model T with her cousins to go to town, and playing in creek beds. The baby of her family, Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Angus Wooten and her sister, Daphne Searles.
She met her husband, Lealand Edward (Jack) Knight, who was a Sergeant in the US Army, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where she attended nursing school, and he was stationed at Fort Bragg. They eloped to Dillon, South Carolina November 20, 1952. Lou became a dedicated Army wife for nineteen years, travelling from Germany to Alaska, New Mexico to California. They loved each other very much and spent much of their time out fishing each other in any body of water they could find. Her loving husband preceded her in death September 28, 1994 after 42 years of marriage.
Lou was a loving mother to her four children. From little league to barrel racing, Lou always made sure that her children participated in the activities of their choosing. She also stressed the importance of education to her children; because of her influence, all of them obtained advanced degrees in their professions.
Louretha served in the Drew Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 20 years.
Lou is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Franks of Raleigh, NC; her two sons and their wives, Lealand Edward (Jack) Jr. and Carrie Knight, and John and Petra Knight.; her two daughters and their husbands, Clyda and Gary Martin, and JoAnn and Cy Cox; grandchildren, Katharine Ingham, Sara Knight, Mary Keith, Megan Boyle, Anna Knight, Nicholas Laurent, Sasha Laurent, Nathaniel Cox, and John Paul Cox; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Walnut.
Graveside services were held 2:00PM Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Wayman Mann officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation was 6:00PM till 8:00PM Saturday October 19, 2019 at Frazer Funeral Home.