Loyce Janet White Twiford, age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Born to the late Moses Roundtree White, Jr. and Susan Story White in Perquimans County at the Story home place on December 17, 1930, she was the widow of Lycurgus Milton Twiford, Jr. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to swim, go out to eat, and shop at Belk-Tyler. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Twiford Robertson of Elizabeth City, NC and Janet Twiford Askew (John) of Gatesville, NC; a son, Kirk Milton Twiford (Margie) of Elizabeth City, NC; a daughter-in-law, Zacki Twiford of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Margie Blevins and Kay Weeks; a brother, Moses Roundtree “M. R.” White, III (Jenny); eleven grandchildren, Krystal Jordan (M.J.), Bradley Robertson (Bobbi Jo), Niki Rivera (Ken), Owen Robertson, Zachary Twiford, Cole Twiford, Ashlyn Twiford, Madeline Twiford, Aiden Twiford, Loni Askew, and Ross Askew; four great-grandchildren, Brylee Rae Robertson, Eden Rivera, Asher Rivera, and Julian Jordan; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joel White Twiford; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Weeks and Harry Blevins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Don Carter officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. immediately prior to the service. A private burial will be held at West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Twiford family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
