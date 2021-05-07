Loyd W. Sellers

Loyd William Sellers, age 86, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Commonwealth Memory Care in Chesapeake, VA. Born in Gastonia, NC on February 6, 1935 to the late Buren William Sellers and Jessie Estelle Webb Sellers, he was the widower of Barbara Ann Hanna Sellers. Mr. Sellers served his country honorably in the U. S. Marines and then worked as an electrician for B&M Electrical for fifty years then retired when he was 80. A member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church and the Coinjock Ruritan Club, he was an avid fisherman, enjoyed working in his yard and tending his flowers. He found great joy in his family and will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by two daughters, Christine Small (Gene) of FL and Teresea Harris (Shelton) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Bill Sellers (Nicole) of Rocky Mount, NC; two brothers, Gerald Sellers (Bonnie) of VA and Van Sellers of FL; nine grandchildren, Shane Carr, Chris Small, Amber Small, Mandy Pierce, Kyle Small, Nicolas Sellers, Nora Taft, Will Harris and Liam Sellers; and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Sylvia Ramsey, and a brother, Donnie Sellers. A private family graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by his grandson, Will Harris. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 530 Independence Pkwy #200, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sellers family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.