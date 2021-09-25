Lubertha Winslow Williams, 95, of Elizabeth City, NC exchanged time for eternity on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Gravesides Services will take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Kelvin E. McDonald, Sr., Officiating. A viewing will take place on Sunday at the cemetery from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Masks are required. Lubertha leaves to cherish and to remember her love: one loving and devoted daughter, Carolyn E. Story; one sister: Vivian W. Lee; one devoted son-in-law: Elonza C. Joyner, Sr.; three grandchildren: Kim L. Story, Elonza “Cory” Joyner (Brandy), Kenneth E. Story, Jr., five great grandchildren: Vincent, Baruch, Randy, Jr., Sydney, and Damon; three great-great granddaughters: Kahniyah, JaShya, and Na’Zari; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
