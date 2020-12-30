Luby A. Wiley, Sr.

Luby Arnold Wiley, Sr., 84, of 1804 North Road Street, died Monday, December 28, 2020 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Wiley was born in Gates County on March 27, 1936, and was one of six children born to the late Luby Jackson and Monsieur Eure Wiley. His life’s work was spent in grocery stores, and he retired from Food Lion. An Army veteran, he was a member of Woodville Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Russell Wiley; his son, Luby Arnold Wiley, Jr.; a sister, Janet Hurdle; and a brother, James Wiley. Surviving are his daughter-in-law; Jackie Banks Wiley, and three granddaughters, Jennifer Wiley, Pamela Wiley, and Kimberly Shunk (husband, Schuyler), all of Elizabeth City. Also surviving are three sisters, Merrill Peele of Plymouth, Ellen Rountree of Hertford, and Sandra Weaver of Gatesville; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Eure Christian Church Cemetery (Gates County) and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Steve Feehan. With the family concerns for safety from the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, and masks and social distancing measures are encouraged at the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Woodville Baptist Church, in care of the church treasurer, Dale Holland, 135 Blackbeard Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
