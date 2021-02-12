Lucetta “Set” Snowden quietly went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 7,2021 at home with her family at her side. As a result, our hearts are heavy, but we know the Heavens are rejoicing and filled with extra doses of Love, Joy, Peace and laughter as she entered in. Lucetta was born to the late Jessie Bowe Sr and Hattie Beatrice Spellman Bowe on March 21,1924 in Pasquotank County, North Carolina. She resided all her life in several townships of North Carolina including Sligo, Cam- den, Newland, Weeksville and Elizabeth City. She received her education in the Pasquotank County school system. Lucetta worked as a Domestic Technician and other jobs. But what she loved most was her family and receiving scheduled phone calls from her children and her sisters and brother. She was a devoted wife and mother and grandmother. She was very protective of her children. She enjoyed cooking such dishes as chicken and dumplings, sweet potato pies, chocolate cake and cabbage to name a few. She loved the Lord and had a sweet quiet spirit within her. She was a loving and faithful member Galilee Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years and served as an usher until her health would not permit. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Arthur Collins Snowden Sr, three sons Benjamin, Cleophus and Richard Snowden and a daughter Audrey Virginia White and four sisters Elmira Marie Brooks, Clotee Treadwell, Geneva Bowe and Annie Dora Bowe. Two brothers and their wives Jessie Bowe Jr (Ann), Otis Bowe (Katherine) and Nathaniel Bowe, grandsons Daron Snowden and Donnie White. She leaves to cherish her memory and love that she gave so freely three sons, Arthur Snowden Jr (Cynthia) Willingboro NJ, Larry Snowden (Arlean) Norfolk, Va, Quinton Snowden St Louis, Missouri. Four daughters Margaret Boyd (Ricky) Elizabeth City, NC, Mary Artis (William) Norfolk, Va, Gladys Snowden Jacksonville, Florida and Evelyn Smith Willingboro, NJ, One sister Ella Louise Gregory of Ewing, NJ a brother William Bowe (Mary) Willingboro, NJ, brother-in-law Shelton Brooks of Elizabeth City, NC. A host of grands, great grands and great great grands as well as nieces and nephews who referred to her as Grandmas (Set) cousins and special friends Mrs. Catherine Billups and Mrs. Virginia Banks, Lois Sawyer. A special thank you to ECU Home Care Aides Mrs. Brenda Williams and Mrs. Carolyn Rountree and the Oak Grove Community. Visitation at Stallings Funeral Home from 5-7 pm Saturday February 13, 2021, service Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1pm, eulogy by Rev Virgil Wilder.
