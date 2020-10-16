Lucretia Broyles

Lucretia O'Neal Broyles
ELIZABETH CITY - Lucretia Ellen "Charlie" O'Neal Broyles, age 79, of Nixonton Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Born in Norfolk, VA on January 28, 1941 to the late William Thomas O'Neal and Janie Kathryn Osborne O'Neal Grill, she was the widow of John Donald Broyles, Sr. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. A patient and loving woman, she enjoyed crocheting, loved all the neighborhood children (and they loved her!), and was known for her great fried chicken. A wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Hamilton of Salem, SC and Sandy Rast (Dan) of Chesapeake, VA; four sons, Don Broyles (Rochelle), Billy Broyles (Dawn), Jimmy Broyles, and Robby Broyles (Deanna) all of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Patricia O'Neal of Greenville, NC; a brother, Pete Grill (Yuting) of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Alan Broyles and Larry Broyles.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Minister Don Broyles and Bishop Anthony Trotman. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Broyles family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.