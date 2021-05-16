Lucy Mae Forehand Winslow, 92, a longtime resident of Bembury Road, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Edenton Primetime Assisted Living. Mrs. Winslow was born in Perquimans County on September 5, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Jarvis Ephrain Forehand and Elie Rogerson Forehand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wilford "Bill" Winslow; a sister, Marjorie Rountree; and by a brother, Melvin Forehand. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, she was a homemaker and farmer's wife, and was a Pentecostal pastor having ministered in New Hope Assembly of God and other area churches for over 20 years. A legacy spanning five generations, surviving are her two sons, Jarvis W. Winslow (wife, Carolyn) and Stanley R. Winslow (wife, Vickie), all of Hertford; four grandchildren, J. Brian Winslow (wife, Shana), Tanya T. Jones (husband, Aubrey), Brandon M. Winslow (wife, Tiffany), and Jared T. Winslow; five great-grandchildren, Kiley, Kayla, Mark, Nora, and Hatteras, and a great-grandson, Brixton, due to be born in July; and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton and her grandson, Brian Winslow. Burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may join the family Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at Jarvis and Carolyn's home, 300 Swamp Road, Hertford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made either to the Amedisys Foundation, 201 E. Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962, or to the Alzheimer's Association of Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612, or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.