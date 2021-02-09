Lucy Perry Jennings, 84, of Belvidere, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 in her home. Mrs. Jennings was born in Perquimans County on December 7, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Ralph Emerson Perry and Ira Rebecca Copeland Perry. A homemaker, she was a member of the former Hunter's Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church and more recently attended Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Courtney Jennings, Sr.; her siblings, Bessie Sawyer, Rudolph Perry, Lessie Amato, Viola Overman, and infant sister Alice Louise Perry. Surviving are her children, Garland C. "G.C." Jennings, Jr. (Cynthia) of Edenton, Alice Louise Jennings of Rockledge, FL, Merrill Thaxton Jennings (Lawonda) of Hobbsville, and John Thomas Jennings (Michelle) of Melbourne, FL; her six siblings, T.E. Perry of Hobbsville, Leona Perry, Pat Amato, Curtis Perry, and Madeline Langley, all of Hertford, and Joe Perry of Tyner; six grandchildren, Hope Swinney (David), Jeremy Jennings (Kumori), David Owens, Paul Owens (Mallory), John "J.T." Jennings, and Lauren McKeever (Kenny); four great-grandchildren, Ruth and Wyatt Swinney and Jocelyn and Luke Jennings; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by her nephew, Minister Logan Perry. Burial will follow in the Copeland Family Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation will be held, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Happy Home Church, 534 Happy Home Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.