Luther Allen Weeks

Allen Weeks, 68, passed away peacefully at his family home, surrounded by family, on August 21, 2023. He was born on July 19, 1955, in Weeksville, NC to the late O.J. “Peter” Weeks and Margaret Rogerson Weeks. Allen was a lifelong resident and farmer in Weeksville and was a pillar in his community. Farming wasn’t just a job for him, it was a lifestyle and one that he dearly loved. Allen was always giving and sharing with others, and he was always willing to give a helping hand. He cherished spending time with his family and friends and was always up for a good time. All those who knew and loved Allen will greatly miss his warm presence and kind-hearted nature. Allen is survived by his wife, Kate Weeks; three daughters, Kelly Weeks Meads (and husband Jason), Amanda Weeks Mosiman (and husband Benny), and Lindsey Weeks Harfst (and husband Richard); two stepdaughters, Stephanie Motley and Jessica Blakenship; and ten grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Jackie Weeks Farkas and a brother, Warren Weeks. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean Weeks Quidley; a brother, Clyde Weeks; and a stepson, Danny Blakenship. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fountain of Life Church, US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC. A private family burial will follow in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday evening, August 23rd, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Twiford Funeral Home and at other times at their residence. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Weeks family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
