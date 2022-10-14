Deaconess Lydia Pearl Simpson Brown was born October 1, 1928 in Perquimans County and entered into eternal rest on Monday October 10,2022. She was the second oldest of four children, born to Jesse Simpson and Anna Mabel Green Simpson. Her brothers James and Eli Simpson and sister Bessie Simpson Dillard Brown who preceded her in death. Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday October 16,2022 at 2pm at Galatia Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing and Visitation will take place Saturday October 15,2022 from 6-8pm at Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations. Burial will take place Monday October 17,2022 at 2pm at Westlawn Cemetery. Her precious memories will linger in the hearts of: Her four daughters, Annie B. Ferebee, Clarissa B. Gibson (Charlie), Glenda Brown Thomas(Wendell) all of Elizabeth City, NC, and Lillie Brown Clark(Ronald) of Zebulon, NC, four sons, Bishop Miles Brown III(Prophetess Mittie Joyce) of Magnolia, DE, Zachariah Brown(Betty), Jesse Brown, and Pete Brown all of Elizabeth City, NC., thirty-five grandchildren, seventy-eight great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren and host nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The compassionate professionals at Horton’s Funeral Homes and Cremations are working around the clock to ensure that the Brown and connected families every need is attended too.
