Lydia Quillin

Lydia Clifton Quillin
ELIZABETH CITY - Lydia Mae Clifton Quillin, 91, of 1605 Edgewood Drive, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in her home where she was being cared for by her family.
Mrs. Quillin was born in Washington County on February 4, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Sherill Warren and Ida Mary Sawyer Clifton. A homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Ministries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Birgous Fonzo Quillin, Jr., sisters, Louise Bray and Renia Patrick, and by brothers, Glenn, Dill, and Erskle Clifton.
Surviving are her two daughters, Brenda Quillin Leggett of Elizabeth City and Jackie Quillin Howard (Brad) of Thurmond; four grandchildren, Tanner Ryan Leggett of Fort Worth, TX, Sarah Lindsey Leggett of Apex, Chase Bradley Howard of Maryville, TN, and Rebekah Quillin Howard of Kernersville; two sisters, Audrey Jones and Grace Zurawicki; and a brother, Jollish Clifton, all of Elizabeth City.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Freedom Baptist Ministries, 768 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by Preacher Chad Thomas. A private inurnment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Freedom Baptist Ministries.
