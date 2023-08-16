Lynda Lee Little White, age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 12, 2023, where she was being cared for by family from complications related to dementia. She was born on December 20, 1940, to the late Martha Dean and Russell Little. Lynda lived a rich life in Shelburne, VT with her brother, Lynn. She was predeceased by her sister, June. During her youth, she was active in the Grange and gardening. Lynda instilled the value of care for others through her services with church, volunteering for Hospice, and arranging card parties for her elderly friends in the later part of her life. She enjoyed laughing with people and showing love, and her family carries on that spirit. Lynda was married to the love of her life, Jerry (Gerald William) White on February 5, 1966, in Burlington, VT. She is survived by three daughters, Julie White Thompson, Donna White Cooper, and Kathy White Harrington, and stepson, Steve White. Lynda loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren, Karen, Adam, Alyssa, Nicki, Jessica, William, and Juletta. She was blessed to have the chance to spend time with her great-grandchildren, Avery and Evan. The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, https://app.giveforms.com or 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502, or to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org/ways-to-give/ or DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the White Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
