Deborah Lynn Barnhill, age 50, of Trent Woods and previously of Elizabeth City, died at her residence with family at her side. She was born January 20, 1971 to the late Weymouth Bradford Stafford and Mary Frances White Stafford Stevenson and was the loving wife of David Earl Barnhill. Lynn’s true love was being wife to David and a mother to Hannah and Sam. She was the rock and the glue that always held her family together. Her love was unconditional. Lynn was a light to everyone she encountered, and she encouraged us all to be faithful in our walk in life by the example she put before us. At an early age Lynn had a passion for working with children, volunteering at her church and teaching vacation bible school. This passion led her to a 28-year teaching career. Lynn was well known, as a loving teacher that showed up every day with a backpack filled with compassion and love for every single one of her students. Her students loved her and thrived in her classroom and her fellow teachers recognized Lynn’s extraordinary gift of teaching and sought to follow her example. Lynn loved nature and all the beauty God put into flowers and wildlife. Her own backyard was a beautiful wildlife sanctuary, full of flowers, birds, and other creatures. As much as she loved her students and nature, her family was first priority and left to cherish her memories are David, her husband of twenty-six years; her daughter, Hannah Barnhill; her son, Samuel Barnhill; her mother and stepfather, Mary Frances and Marshall Stevenson; her sister, Cheryl Mansfield (Shel) of Camden; her brother, Brad Stafford (Kathy) of Camden; nephews, Shelby Mansfield, Wyatt Mansfield and Ethan Stafford; her brothers and sisters in law, Allen Barnhill (Jennie), Teresa Stallings (Ken), Leigh Barnhill (Judy), and Kelly Barnhill (Audrey); her stepsister, Lisa Tooley (Charles); and stepbrother, Keith Stevenson ( Lynette). A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 239 Middle Street, New Bern, NC officiated by the Rev. Richard Seagle and the Rev. Chad Thomas. A private burial will be held in the Mansfield Cemetery, Shiloh, NC. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the residence, 301 Wexford Place, Trent Woods, New Bern, NC and prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home is serving the Barnhill family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.