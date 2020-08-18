Lynn Churchill Perry
EDENTON - Lynn Churchill Perry, 83, of 114 W. Eden Street, Edenton, NC, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Perry was born in Chowan County on October 18, 1936, and was the son of the late William S. and Mary Twine Perry. The retired Chief of the Edenton Fire Department, he served the department and town for 38 years. In earlier years, prior to becoming Chief, he owned and operated Perry's Carpet Cleaning, and after retirement, he worked with Frank Jones at The Soda Shop, enjoying and entertaining all the customers.
Memberships included Edenton Baptist Church, Unanimity Masonic Lodge #7, The Order of The Eastern Star, the Kiwanis, the Albemarle Fireman's Association, the Eastern Carolina Fireman's Association, Past President of the NC Fireman's Association, and the Colonial Squares Square Dancing Club. Community service included his serving on the Edenton Housing Authority, the Iredell House Association Board, and as a volunteer with Hospice, the American Red Cross, and the American Cancer Society, and the Edenton Historical Society.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Essie McClenney Perry; his daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Jerry Gaster; his step-mother, Pencie Perry Minter; his sister, Virginia, and his brothers, William and Merrill.
Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Perry Slavin and husband, Eddie, of Edenton and Patricia Perry Casper and husband, Ronnie, of Tyner; a son, Lynn Perry and wife, Sheila, of Edenton; ten grandchildren, Danny Ashley and wife Jackie, Kevin Ashley, Morgan White and husband Chad, Jamie Monds, Alan Monds and wife Kim, Casey White and husband Brian, Curtis Casper and wife Danielle, Dana Layden and husband Charlie, Heather Perry, and Lynn Weston Perry; 12 great-grandchildren with another due to be born.
Funeral services were held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Burial with Fireman's Honors followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
