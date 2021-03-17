Lynne Kitchin Lawton, age 60, fought the good fight and on January 24, 2021 finished the race peacefully in her home. Lynne was born February 19, 1960 in Norfolk, VA to Jack and Phyllis Kitchin. She grew up in Chesapeake, VA and graduated from Norfolk Collegiate High School. She is survived by her husband, Timothy G. Lawton; her son, Dane William Noeth and fiancée, Georgia Cutler of Clayton, NC; two brothers, Christopher W. Kitchin (Cindy) and Scott T. Kitchin (Elina); and five nephews and one niece. Lynne enjoyed spending time with her family, often hosting special celebrations with a loving spirit and with her husband, Tim, at her side. She liked to cook and garden, loved her cats and dogs, enjoyed her job and loved the customers at Parkway Ag where she was the office manager. She was truly blessed to work for such a caring company during her battle with cancer. Her family would like to thank Dr. McGaughey and his staff at VOA for the treatment and care of our loved one. We also want to thank each of the many doctors who participated in her care to give her a longer life while on this eight-year journey. We thank all who prayed for her and those that have been a part of her life. We especially thank Mike and Chris Lawton for their love and support. Most of all, we thank God for the gift of Lynne. She leaves her everlasting love to her son, Dane. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with Ronnie Russell officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Memorial donations may be made to Sentara Brock Cancer Center, 6015 Poplar Hall Dr., Ste. 306, Norfolk, VA 23502 or Currituck County Animal Shelter, 153 Courthouse Rd., Ste. 900, Currituck, NC 27929. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Lawton family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
