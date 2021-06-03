Celebration of Life for Mable "Cutesy" Sears will be Saturday June 5,2021 at 1:00 pm at United House of Prayer in South Mills NC Elder S.B Watts Pastor Officiating and the Honorable C.M Bailey Bishop Leader of The Untied House of Prayer for all People. Visitation will be Friday June 4,2021 at United House of Prayer in South Mills NC from 5 to 7. Marble was a faithful member of United House of Prayer of South Mills. She leaves to cherish her memories Apostle L.C Sears(Vanessa), Boyd Sears, Covette Smoote, one uncle Charlie Mitchell, two brothers Alton Mitchell(Carolyn), Terry Mitchell(Michelle). A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews cousins and friends.