Mace Walton

Mace Edward Walton
HERTFORD - Mace Edward Walton, age 81, of Goose Nest Lane, Hertford, NC died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence. A native of Charlottesville, VA, he was born on July 20, 1939 to the late Melvin Nicholas Walton and Della Mae Shifflett and was the husband of Ann Marie Lutzio Walton. He was retired from his work as a coordinator of sheet metal installation. Mace lived a good life full of adventure with his family and friends; enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, music and restoring antique cars
In addition to Ann Marie, his wife of thirty years, Mace is survived by his daughter, Teresa Annette Topper (Brian); stepdaughter, Belinda C. Klapper (Matthew); stepson, Michael Wesley Sandy (Brenda); six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Anita Tyler; and a sister, Joyce Hensley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC assisting the Walton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .