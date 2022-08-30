Madeline Perry Langley

Madeline Perthenia Perry Langley, 76, of Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mrs. Langley was born in Perquimans County on July 15, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Ralph Emerson Perry and Ira Rebecca Copeland Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Glen White; and siblings, Bessie Sawyer, Rudolph Perry, Lessie Amato, Viola Overman, Lucy Jennings, and an infant sister Alice Louise Perry. In earlier years she was employed at Moyock Elementary School and later as an Insurance Agent with Charlotte Liberty Mutual in Edenton. A licensed Evangelist with the Pentecostal Holiness Conference, she attended and enjoyed fellowship in Edenton Church of God prior to becoming a member of the former Hunter's Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church where she had worshipped for many years. Surviving are her three sons, Lee White (Kellie) of Claremont, Dean White (Erin) of Fuquay-Varina, and T.J. Langley (Elizabeth) of Hertford; five siblings, T.E. Perry of Hobbsville, Leona Perry, Patricia Amato, and Curtis Perry, all of Hertford, and Joe Perry of Tyner; 11 grandchildren, Andrew (Michelle), Jeb, Jake, Drew, Brett, Justin (Alexa), and Colista White, Courtney, Cole, and Cerena Langley, and Kailey Rozell; three great-grandchildren, Harvest, William, and Cecilia White; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and special thanks to Rachel Ferrell and the other staff and physicians of ECU Health Chowan Hospital, and also to Madeline's extended family at the Brian Center in Hertford where she had been a resident the past four years. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Chappell Hill Baptist Church, 892 County Line Road, Tyner, and will be conducted by Pastor Buck Leary. Burial will follow in the Copeland Family Cemetery, Hunter's Fork Road, Tyner. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the services on Wednesday, and other times at T.J. and Elizabeth's home, 163 Stevenson Drive, Hertford. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
