Madge C. Bunch
EDENTON - Madge Elaine Copeland Bunch, 88, of 104 Morris Circle, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Bunch was born in Chowan County on February 13, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Milton Cortez and Eva Jane Lane Copeland.
A homemaker, she had formerly been employed with the Edenton School System, working in the cafeteria at the Ernest A. Swain Elementary School, and later as a secretary with Carter's Ink. She was a member of Edenton Baptist Church, and for many years was involved in the Home Demonstration Club, organized through the Chowan County Extension Service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frederick Carlton Bunch; and by her daughter, Darlene Bunch Riddick.
Surviving are her sons, Charles Gary Bunch and wife, Vickie, of York, PA, and Milton Art Bunch and wife, Crystal, of Hertford; her sister, Evangeline Wheeler and husband, Harold, of Virginia Beach, VA; eight grandchildren, Tara, Joshua, Corby, Katherine, Jason, John, Wayne, and Jennifer; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Burial will follow in the Lane Family Cemetery in the Belvidere community. Friends may join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged.
